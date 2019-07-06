STUNNING VIEW FROM THIS 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN POTOMAC CLUB ~ WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES- SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OFF GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND BREAKFAST NOOK LEADS THRU GLASS DOOR TO BALCONY ~ LARGE MASTER SUITE ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS ~ SITTING AREA ON BEDROOM LEVEL ~ 1 CAR GARAGE ~ & MORE! NO PETS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS ~ MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE have?
Some of 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
