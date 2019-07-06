All apartments in Neabsco
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE

14892 Potomac Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14892 Potomac Branch Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING VIEW FROM THIS 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN POTOMAC CLUB ~ WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES- SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OFF GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND BREAKFAST NOOK LEADS THRU GLASS DOOR TO BALCONY ~ LARGE MASTER SUITE ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS ~ SITTING AREA ON BEDROOM LEVEL ~ 1 CAR GARAGE ~ & MORE! NO PETS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS ~ MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE have any available units?
14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE have?
Some of 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
