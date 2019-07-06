14892 POTOMAC BRANCH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING VIEW FROM THIS 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN POTOMAC CLUB ~ WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES- SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OFF GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND BREAKFAST NOOK LEADS THRU GLASS DOOR TO BALCONY ~ LARGE MASTER SUITE ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS ~ SITTING AREA ON BEDROOM LEVEL ~ 1 CAR GARAGE ~ & MORE! NO PETS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS ~ MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM.