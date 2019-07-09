14718 MASON CREEK CIRCLE

Amenities

*** Beautiful and Bright 2 Story Townhouse Style Condo*** Built in 2013 with 9' Ceiling 2 Bedroom,1 Den, 2 Full 1 Half Bath and 1 Garage *** Big Master Bedroom with 2 Walk-in Closets and Double Faucets in Master Bathroom, Den /Office with Access to the Deck, Laundry Chute in Bedroom Level, Brand New Carpets on 2nd Level and Hardwood Floor in Main Level, 42" Maple Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counter-top, Stainless Steel Appliances. *** FANTASTIC LOCATION *** Close to I-95, Route 1, Potomac Mills Mall, Lots of Shopping and Dining