All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A

14521 Barkham Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neabsco
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14521 Barkham Dr, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wait until you see the kitchen!!!You will love this home in sought after Potomac Club.Gorgeous hardwood floors on entire main level, beautiful kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite, large island, stainless steel appliances, family room off kitchen with fireplace, deck, living room, separate dining room, 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs and an open loft area that can be used for anything, and a garage! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A have any available units?
14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A have?
Some of 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A currently offering any rent specials?
14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A pet-friendly?
Yes, 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A is pet friendly.
Does 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A offer parking?
Yes, 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A offers parking.
Does 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A have a pool?
No, 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A does not have a pool.
Does 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A have accessible units?
No, 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A does not have accessible units.
Does 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A has units with dishwashers.
Does 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14521 Barkham Dr Unit 273A has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neabsco 1 BedroomsNeabsco 2 Bedrooms
Neabsco 3 BedroomsNeabsco Accessible Apartments
Neabsco Apartments with GymAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rippon Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia