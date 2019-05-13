All apartments in Mount Vernon
9309 REEF COURT

9309 Reef Court · No Longer Available
Location

9309 Reef Court, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A DESIGN-LOVER'S DREAM HOME - GORGEOUSLY RENOVATED single family home tucked away in the peace and quiet of a cul-de-sac in the Yacht Haven subdivision of Mt. Vernon - complete with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a fully finished lower level. The gourmet kitchen features butcher~s block counters, new Bosch stainless steel appliances, a hood above the stove, soft-close drawers and cabinets all atop stunning black marble flooring. The main level has a formal living room and dining room, and a den with a fully functional fireplace. The four bedrooms are on the second level and just wait until you see the amazing bathrooms in person - all heated floors, custom tiling in and out of each shower and bath, Restoration Hardware finishings for the vanities and mirrors - truly luxurious living! The home also boasts large front and back yards with an attached 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9309 REEF COURT have any available units?
9309 REEF COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, VA.
What amenities does 9309 REEF COURT have?
Some of 9309 REEF COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9309 REEF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9309 REEF COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9309 REEF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9309 REEF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 9309 REEF COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9309 REEF COURT offers parking.
Does 9309 REEF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9309 REEF COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9309 REEF COURT have a pool?
No, 9309 REEF COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9309 REEF COURT have accessible units?
No, 9309 REEF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9309 REEF COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9309 REEF COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9309 REEF COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9309 REEF COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
