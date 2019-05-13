9309 REEF COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

A DESIGN-LOVER'S DREAM HOME - GORGEOUSLY RENOVATED single family home tucked away in the peace and quiet of a cul-de-sac in the Yacht Haven subdivision of Mt. Vernon - complete with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a fully finished lower level. The gourmet kitchen features butcher~s block counters, new Bosch stainless steel appliances, a hood above the stove, soft-close drawers and cabinets all atop stunning black marble flooring. The main level has a formal living room and dining room, and a den with a fully functional fireplace. The four bedrooms are on the second level and just wait until you see the amazing bathrooms in person - all heated floors, custom tiling in and out of each shower and bath, Restoration Hardware finishings for the vanities and mirrors - truly luxurious living! The home also boasts large front and back yards with an attached 2-car garage.