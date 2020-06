8544 WYNGATE MANOR

Amenities

PRICE REDUCTION!!! GET IT BEFORE ITS GONE!!! AMAZING HARDWOOD FLOORS, FANTASTIC WINDOWS, 9 FOOT CEILINGS, GREAT FAMILY BREAKFAST ROOM AND KITCHEN. FANTASTIC BASEMENT WHICH IS FULLY FINISHED WITH ACCESS TO THE GARAGE AS WELL AS THE BACKYARD. MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET AS WELL AS TERRIFIC MASTER BATHROOM. THIS PROPERTY ALSO HAS AN AMAZING PATIO. MINUTES AWAY FROM FT BELVOIR. CLOSE TO MILITARY BASE, COMMUTING DISTANCE FROM PENTAGON AND DC, NEW DEVELOPMENTS ON ROUTE 1 MAKE IT EASIER FOR TRAVEL. MOVE IN READY!!! Brand New Hardwood floors all throughout property, renovations galore! This property you would think the owners are selling! But they are looking for the right tenants. Lease it today! This property comes with a spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet, double sink master bathroom, walk-out basement leading to patio, amazing living room, kitchen, neighborhood, intangibles throughout the property you have to see! Come see today!