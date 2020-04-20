8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Welcome to this beautiful, open and bright home that backs to trees to make it feel more secluded but yet you're convenient to everything. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the top floor with a good sized laundry room. Master bath has double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower stall. Master also has a large walk-in closet. Updated kitchen with quartz counter tops, custom tile backsplash, oversized undermount sink with new faucet, tile floors and fresh paint is on the main floor that opens up to the living room. LR has wood floors, and large windows for lots of natural light with sliding doors that lead out to the deck. The house backs to trees for that treehouse feel. The living room room also has built in shelves and a custom fire place mantle and tile surround. Also on the main floor is the dining room and a half bath that has been updated and the whole house is freshly painted. The lower level rec room leads out to the fenced in back yard with a shed and gate to the back. The 2 car garage also enters into the lower level. There is a storage closet in the lower level and another one under the stairs in the garage. Custom shelves makes room for all your things to be put neatly away. 2 miles to Ft. Belvoir, 3 miles to Costco and Walmart. Walk to shopping, restaurants and the post office. Metro bus stop at the end of the street is super convenient! County park at the back of the neighborhood with tennis court, basketball hoops and ball field makes a great place for kids to play or to walk the dog.