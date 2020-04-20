All apartments in Mount Vernon
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:48 PM

8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT

8523 Wyngate Anor Court · No Longer Available
Location

8523 Wyngate Anor Court, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this beautiful, open and bright home that backs to trees to make it feel more secluded but yet you're convenient to everything. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the top floor with a good sized laundry room. Master bath has double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower stall. Master also has a large walk-in closet. Updated kitchen with quartz counter tops, custom tile backsplash, oversized undermount sink with new faucet, tile floors and fresh paint is on the main floor that opens up to the living room. LR has wood floors, and large windows for lots of natural light with sliding doors that lead out to the deck. The house backs to trees for that treehouse feel. The living room room also has built in shelves and a custom fire place mantle and tile surround. Also on the main floor is the dining room and a half bath that has been updated and the whole house is freshly painted. The lower level rec room leads out to the fenced in back yard with a shed and gate to the back. The 2 car garage also enters into the lower level. There is a storage closet in the lower level and another one under the stairs in the garage. Custom shelves makes room for all your things to be put neatly away. 2 miles to Ft. Belvoir, 3 miles to Costco and Walmart. Walk to shopping, restaurants and the post office. Metro bus stop at the end of the street is super convenient! County park at the back of the neighborhood with tennis court, basketball hoops and ball field makes a great place for kids to play or to walk the dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT have any available units?
8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, VA.
What amenities does 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT have?
Some of 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT offers parking.
Does 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT have a pool?
No, 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8523 WYNGATE MANOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

