8405 BOUND BROOK LANE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms. Bright, open floor plan on the main level. Two fireplaces. Walkout lower level. Lots of storage. Acces to the porch, deck and patio from the kitchen sunroom. This house is a nature's paradise - enjoy the beauty and serenity! Great location in lovely Mt. Vernon community of Riverside Estates. Please wear masks when previewing!