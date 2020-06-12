All apartments in Mount Vernon
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE

8405 Bound Brook Lane · (703) 768-7730
Location

8405 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms. Bright, open floor plan on the main level. Two fireplaces. Walkout lower level. Lots of storage. Acces to the porch, deck and patio from the kitchen sunroom. This house is a nature's paradise - enjoy the beauty and serenity! Great location in lovely Mt. Vernon community of Riverside Estates. Please wear masks when previewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE have any available units?
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE have?
Some of 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE does offer parking.
Does 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE have a pool?
No, 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8405 BOUND BROOK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
