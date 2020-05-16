4209 PICKERING PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage hot tub sauna

Beautiful Home in Mount Vernon! 2-Car Garage plus Additional Parking in Driveway, Gorgeous Grounds w/Mature Landscaping, Formal Living Room and Dining Room, Brand New Kitchen w/Loads of Work Space & Storage, Family Room off of Kitchen Area w/Fireplace, Beautiful Rear Deck & Patio for Entertaining, Grand Master Suite w/Huge Walk-in Closet and Updated Bathroom, Large Unfinished Basement w/Extra Storage, Laundry Room, Home Gym and Dry Sauna. Super Close to GW Parkway and Trails, Mount Vernon and Ft Belvoir. Great Commuting Location w/Easy Access to FFX County Pkwy, Old Town, Pentagon, DC and National Harbor.