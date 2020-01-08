4003 OLD MILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Truly One of a Kind ~ Fully Renovated ~ Turn of the Century Victorian Colonial w/ Lots of Vintage Charm & Character ~ Located on Over a Half an Acre Private Wooded lot w/Mature Trees ~ Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout ~ 9 Ft+ Vaulted & Cathedral Ceilings ~ Bay Windows ~ Spacious Eat-in Kitchen ~ Large Mudroom on Side entrance. Fenced-in Backyard w/ Porch & Flagstone patio ~ Private Back Entrance to House off the Main rd.