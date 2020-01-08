4003 Old Mill Road, Mount Vernon, VA 22309 Mount Vernon
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Truly One of a Kind ~ Fully Renovated ~ Turn of the Century Victorian Colonial w/ Lots of Vintage Charm & Character ~ Located on Over a Half an Acre Private Wooded lot w/Mature Trees ~ Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout ~ 9 Ft+ Vaulted & Cathedral Ceilings ~ Bay Windows ~ Spacious Eat-in Kitchen ~ Large Mudroom on Side entrance. Fenced-in Backyard w/ Porch & Flagstone patio ~ Private Back Entrance to House off the Main rd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
