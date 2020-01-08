All apartments in Mount Vernon
Find more places like 4003 OLD MILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Vernon, VA
/
4003 OLD MILL ROAD
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

4003 OLD MILL ROAD

4003 Old Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4003 Old Mill Road, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Truly One of a Kind ~ Fully Renovated ~ Turn of the Century Victorian Colonial w/ Lots of Vintage Charm & Character ~ Located on Over a Half an Acre Private Wooded lot w/Mature Trees ~ Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout ~ 9 Ft+ Vaulted & Cathedral Ceilings ~ Bay Windows ~ Spacious Eat-in Kitchen ~ Large Mudroom on Side entrance. Fenced-in Backyard w/ Porch & Flagstone patio ~ Private Back Entrance to House off the Main rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 OLD MILL ROAD have any available units?
4003 OLD MILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, VA.
What amenities does 4003 OLD MILL ROAD have?
Some of 4003 OLD MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 OLD MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4003 OLD MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 OLD MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4003 OLD MILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 4003 OLD MILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 4003 OLD MILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4003 OLD MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4003 OLD MILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 OLD MILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 4003 OLD MILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4003 OLD MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4003 OLD MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 OLD MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4003 OLD MILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 OLD MILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 OLD MILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 3 BedroomsMount Vernon Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mount Vernon Apartments with Washer-DryerMount Vernon Pet Friendly Places
Mount Vernon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA
Chantilly, VAForest Glen, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America