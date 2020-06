Amenities

pet friendly carport bbq/grill

Available August 1st. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. JUST MINS. TO FORT BELVOIR & MT VERNON TRAIL! SUN-DRENCHED 3 BR, 2 BA HOMEon a1/2 acre private lot perfect for BBQ's and your Pup(s). Yard is FULLY FENCED. Carport w/plenty of off street parking. MOVE IN READY for YOU! Eat-In Kitchen, HUGE BEDROOMS! TONS OF STORAGE WITH 3 SHEDS! Fantastic value in a Fantastic neighborhood! Dogs welcome w/owner approval.HURRY!