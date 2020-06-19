All apartments in Moorefield Station
Find more places like 43425 Charitable Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorefield Station, VA
/
43425 Charitable Street
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

43425 Charitable Street

43425 Charitable Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorefield Station
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

43425 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
43425 Charitable Street Available 04/15/19 -
This end unit, 4-level townhome has it all!! Beautifully located in sought after Westmoore at Moorefield. Enter into large entry level with spacious bedroom with en-suite bath. The main level boosts an amazing gourmet kitchen with massive oversized breakfast bar kitchen island with sink. Stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counters make this kitchen a show-stopper. Plenty of counter and cabinet space and a large pantry. Open floor plan to the large family room. Two French doors allow light and fresh air into the home. The dining room has two sliding doors that lead out to a covered deck. The master suite on the third floor has his/hers closets and a luxurious master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and shower. Two other spacious bedrooms, hall bath and laundry room complete the third level. The fourth level offers a quiet oasis. With its own family room, full bath and bedroom, its a great place for guests. It also has it's own large balcony to enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Neighborhood amenities include clubhouse, exercise room, pool, walking/jogging trails and playgrounds. Close to Loudoun Station and the future metro, this property has everything you have been looking for in a home!

(RLNE4780862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43425 Charitable Street have any available units?
43425 Charitable Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 43425 Charitable Street have?
Some of 43425 Charitable Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43425 Charitable Street currently offering any rent specials?
43425 Charitable Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43425 Charitable Street pet-friendly?
No, 43425 Charitable Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 43425 Charitable Street offer parking?
No, 43425 Charitable Street does not offer parking.
Does 43425 Charitable Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43425 Charitable Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43425 Charitable Street have a pool?
Yes, 43425 Charitable Street has a pool.
Does 43425 Charitable Street have accessible units?
No, 43425 Charitable Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43425 Charitable Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 43425 Charitable Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43425 Charitable Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 43425 Charitable Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter
Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Moorefield Station 1 BedroomsMoorefield Station 2 Bedrooms
Moorefield Station Apartments with GymMoorefield Station Pet Friendly Places
Moorefield Station Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VA
Purcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia