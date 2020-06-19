43384 WHITEHEAD TERRACE

Amenities

RENT DROP to $3400/month! Rent this spacious, modern, and upgraded 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath townhouse in Westmoore, 3443 sq. ft.! Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms! Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and upstairs hallway, gourmet kitchen with large beautiful center island, stainless steel appliances, classic backsplash, huge great room. Bedroom and full bath in the entry level floor as well as a 4th floor loft that also has a bedroom and full bath, along with a rooftop terrace! In a great location, close to the future Silver line metro, close access to the Dulles Greenway, and not too far from One Loudoun. Amenities include pool, walking trails, tot lots, 2 parks, and future amphitheatre and dog park.