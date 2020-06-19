All apartments in Moorefield Station
22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE

22525 Willington Square · No Longer Available
Location

22525 Willington Square, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
Well maintained large duplex 2 garages townhouse with 3500sft living space. Two store high ceiling family with master suite at the main level. Hardwood floor, large granite counter top at kitchen, oversize kitchen cabinet. Two AC units. Fully finished basement. Near future silverline Metro station. Closed to 267 greenway and Dulles Airport. Owner is in the middle of moving. Property will be available to move in on April 15. Please refer to instruction at document link to submit rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE have any available units?
22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE have?
Some of 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE offers parking.
Does 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE have a pool?
No, 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE have accessible units?
Yes, 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE has accessible units.
Does 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE has units with air conditioning.
