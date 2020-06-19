22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE

Amenities

Well maintained large duplex 2 garages townhouse with 3500sft living space. Two store high ceiling family with master suite at the main level. Hardwood floor, large granite counter top at kitchen, oversize kitchen cabinet. Two AC units. Fully finished basement. Near future silverline Metro station. Closed to 267 greenway and Dulles Airport. Owner is in the middle of moving. Property will be available to move in on April 15. Please refer to instruction at document link to submit rental application.