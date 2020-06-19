All apartments in Moorefield Station
22442 NORWALK SQUARE

22442 Norwalk Square · No Longer Available
Location

22442 Norwalk Square, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this new 4 level TH near Harris Teeter & commuter routes. Bright, open floor plan; wood floors, main and UL hall; gourmet kitchen with huge island/breakfast bar, gas cooking with range hood; oversize sink. Sliding glass doors from living room to large, bright deck. Large master bedroom with 2 huge walk-in closets. Master bath has oversize glass shower, granite counters and double sinks. Laundry is conveniently on bedroom level. Amazing loft has skylight and plenty of windows for a quiet but bright getaway space, carpeted to make an excellent playroom for little ones. Plus the walk-in level has a generous rec room with walk out to the backyard; a bedroom and a full bath. The 2 car garage is spacious, no crowding your cars. Community amenities include: parks, tot lots, pool, walking trails, fitness center, clubhouse. Less than a mile from the future Ashburn metro station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22442 NORWALK SQUARE have any available units?
22442 NORWALK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 22442 NORWALK SQUARE have?
Some of 22442 NORWALK SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22442 NORWALK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22442 NORWALK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22442 NORWALK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22442 NORWALK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 22442 NORWALK SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 22442 NORWALK SQUARE offers parking.
Does 22442 NORWALK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22442 NORWALK SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22442 NORWALK SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 22442 NORWALK SQUARE has a pool.
Does 22442 NORWALK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22442 NORWALK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22442 NORWALK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22442 NORWALK SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22442 NORWALK SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22442 NORWALK SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
