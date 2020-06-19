22442 NORWALK SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage new construction

Be the first to live in this new 4 level TH near Harris Teeter & commuter routes. Bright, open floor plan; wood floors, main and UL hall; gourmet kitchen with huge island/breakfast bar, gas cooking with range hood; oversize sink. Sliding glass doors from living room to large, bright deck. Large master bedroom with 2 huge walk-in closets. Master bath has oversize glass shower, granite counters and double sinks. Laundry is conveniently on bedroom level. Amazing loft has skylight and plenty of windows for a quiet but bright getaway space, carpeted to make an excellent playroom for little ones. Plus the walk-in level has a generous rec room with walk out to the backyard; a bedroom and a full bath. The 2 car garage is spacious, no crowding your cars. Community amenities include: parks, tot lots, pool, walking trails, fitness center, clubhouse. Less than a mile from the future Ashburn metro station.