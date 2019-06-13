4993 Buena Vista Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

The upper level has a master bedroom with a full bathroom (with split sinks) and a walk-in closet. It also has another two bedrooms and a full (kid) bathroom.



The main level has a powder room, family room area, and a dining room area. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The breakfast area walks onto a deck with winter waterviews of Lake Montclair.



The finished walkout basement has a HUGE bedroom (not to code because of no window) with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. This could be a master bedroom. It has a cozy recreation/family room with a gas-logs fireplace. Utility Room contains washer and dryer. Then walk out on to a patio. The backyard is contained on two sides with a fence.



From the backyard there is a walking path to the lake for fishing, kayaking or relaxing. You can walk to the community pool (membership included with rent), playground and open field. Highschoolers will walk to Forest Park High School.

AND!!.....it's only a short walk to Prince William Forest Park (a National Park) to access hiking trails, two campgrounds, cabins, picnic areas, an historic pyrite mine, streams, and nature!



Text Dave at 571-264-6900