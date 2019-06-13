All apartments in Montclair
Last updated June 13 2019 at 1:22 PM

4993 Buena Vista Dr.

4993 Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4993 Buena Vista Drive, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
The upper level has a master bedroom with a full bathroom (with split sinks) and a walk-in closet. It also has another two bedrooms and a full (kid) bathroom.

The main level has a powder room, family room area, and a dining room area. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The breakfast area walks onto a deck with winter waterviews of Lake Montclair.

The finished walkout basement has a HUGE bedroom (not to code because of no window) with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. This could be a master bedroom. It has a cozy recreation/family room with a gas-logs fireplace. Utility Room contains washer and dryer. Then walk out on to a patio. The backyard is contained on two sides with a fence.

From the backyard there is a walking path to the lake for fishing, kayaking or relaxing. You can walk to the community pool (membership included with rent), playground and open field. Highschoolers will walk to Forest Park High School.
AND!!.....it's only a short walk to Prince William Forest Park (a National Park) to access hiking trails, two campgrounds, cabins, picnic areas, an historic pyrite mine, streams, and nature!

Text Dave at 571-264-6900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4993 Buena Vista Dr. have any available units?
4993 Buena Vista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4993 Buena Vista Dr. have?
Some of 4993 Buena Vista Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4993 Buena Vista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4993 Buena Vista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4993 Buena Vista Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4993 Buena Vista Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4993 Buena Vista Dr. offer parking?
No, 4993 Buena Vista Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4993 Buena Vista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4993 Buena Vista Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4993 Buena Vista Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4993 Buena Vista Dr. has a pool.
Does 4993 Buena Vista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4993 Buena Vista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4993 Buena Vista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4993 Buena Vista Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4993 Buena Vista Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4993 Buena Vista Dr. has units with air conditioning.
