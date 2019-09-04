All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 4909 BACKWATER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
4909 BACKWATER COURT
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM

4909 BACKWATER COURT

4909 Backwater Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4909 Backwater Court, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
beautiful townhouse back to trees and new Montclair Library, and Southlake Shopping Center. Two levels, bright and open, ceramic tile first level. Large kitchen with almost new appliances and kitchen island, space for breakfast table. Separate dining room with french doors that leads to a private patio. Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Enjoy Montclair amenities, lake, walking trails, playgrounds, swimming pools, tennis courts, golf club available; great schools and more! NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 BACKWATER COURT have any available units?
4909 BACKWATER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 4909 BACKWATER COURT have?
Some of 4909 BACKWATER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 BACKWATER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4909 BACKWATER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 BACKWATER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4909 BACKWATER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4909 BACKWATER COURT offer parking?
No, 4909 BACKWATER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4909 BACKWATER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4909 BACKWATER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 BACKWATER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4909 BACKWATER COURT has a pool.
Does 4909 BACKWATER COURT have accessible units?
No, 4909 BACKWATER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 BACKWATER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 BACKWATER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 BACKWATER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 BACKWATER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with Gym
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Pool
Montclair Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VA
Rose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia