4909 BACKWATER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

beautiful townhouse back to trees and new Montclair Library, and Southlake Shopping Center. Two levels, bright and open, ceramic tile first level. Large kitchen with almost new appliances and kitchen island, space for breakfast table. Separate dining room with french doors that leads to a private patio. Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Enjoy Montclair amenities, lake, walking trails, playgrounds, swimming pools, tennis courts, golf club available; great schools and more! NO PETS