Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom End Unit Townhome in the Sought After Montclair Mews Community, Kitchen with Granite Countertops, room for table and bump out window. New Windows, Huge Deck. Newly remodeled Master bath with walk-in shower. New carpet and paint. Basement with own entrance has a Bedroom and a Full Bathroom, Less than 1 mile to I-95 and Fortuna Shopping Center which features Target, Starbucks, Panera Bread and more.