3317 LADINO COURT
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

3317 LADINO COURT

3317 Ladino Court · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Ladino Court, Montclair, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely remodeled home with all new paint, gorgeous wood look laminate floors and carpeting! Large Living room with sliding glass doors to backyard. Back yard has a shed. Nice large Dining area with beautiful floors. Great size eat in Kitchen. There is a half bath on the main level. Upstairs are 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths. $50 certified processing fee per adult to Stackhouse Mgmt. Applicants can go to www.stackhousepm.com to apply online. Please download last two paystubs, copy of drivers license, fill out application and pay $50 per adult application fee. No Section 8. Owner only accepting tenants with good credit, good rental history and good income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 LADINO COURT have any available units?
3317 LADINO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 3317 LADINO COURT have?
Some of 3317 LADINO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 LADINO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3317 LADINO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 LADINO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3317 LADINO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 3317 LADINO COURT offer parking?
No, 3317 LADINO COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3317 LADINO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 LADINO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 LADINO COURT have a pool?
No, 3317 LADINO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3317 LADINO COURT have accessible units?
No, 3317 LADINO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 LADINO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 LADINO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 LADINO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3317 LADINO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
