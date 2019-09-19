3317 LADINO COURT

Amenities
Lovely remodeled home with all new paint, gorgeous wood look laminate floors and carpeting! Large Living room with sliding glass doors to backyard. Back yard has a shed. Nice large Dining area with beautiful floors. Great size eat in Kitchen. There is a half bath on the main level. Upstairs are 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths. $50 certified processing fee per adult to Stackhouse Mgmt. Applicants can go to www.stackhousepm.com to apply online. Please download last two paystubs, copy of drivers license, fill out application and pay $50 per adult application fee. No Section 8. Owner only accepting tenants with good credit, good rental history and good income.