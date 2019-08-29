All apartments in Montclair
16284 TACONIC CIRCLE
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

16284 TACONIC CIRCLE

16284 Taconic Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16284 Taconic Circle, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Freshly painted and with new carpet (being installed ASAP), this spacious and open 2 bedroom/2 full bath condo is available for rent 9/13/2019; Master bathroom is equipped with oversized deep soaking tub. Fully fenced yard with table, umbrella and chairs makes for a great outdoor entertaining area just off the units living room. Community offers pool and playground. Sidewalks lead around the community and to nearby shopping & recreation. Minutes to 95, Rt 1, commuter lots and VRE on the Quantico Marine Corp Base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE have any available units?
16284 TACONIC CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE have?
Some of 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
16284 TACONIC CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16284 TACONIC CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
