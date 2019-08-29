16284 TACONIC CIRCLE

Amenities
Freshly painted and with new carpet (being installed ASAP), this spacious and open 2 bedroom/2 full bath condo is available for rent 9/13/2019; Master bathroom is equipped with oversized deep soaking tub. Fully fenced yard with table, umbrella and chairs makes for a great outdoor entertaining area just off the units living room. Community offers pool and playground. Sidewalks lead around the community and to nearby shopping & recreation. Minutes to 95, Rt 1, commuter lots and VRE on the Quantico Marine Corp Base.