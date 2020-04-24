All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 16094 Taconic Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
16094 Taconic Cir
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

16094 Taconic Cir

16094 Taconic Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16094 Taconic Circle, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Spacious Grand Condo - Grand Condo featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1700+ sq. ft. The condo is located in a great location with easy access to the 95, Fort Belvoir, restaurants, and shopping. The condo is an open concept main floor with the main living and kitchen areas in close proximity perfect for families and entertaining. Two master sized bedrooms on the 2nd floor with a jack and jill bathroom, 3rd floor has a large loft space that can double for a variety of purposes. The basement has a finished recreation room, an additional bedroom, and a bathroom. The condo is very spacious and open, large windows allow tons of natural light to flow in. This condo has a private fenced yard with patio pavers and a small green area for outside socializing. In-home laundry hookups, 2 assigned parking spaces, community pool, pets welcomed, and some utilities paid. (Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water.) Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in the order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process the application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during the application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300, pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in the unit or on-premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.

(RLNE5700424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16094 Taconic Cir have any available units?
16094 Taconic Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 16094 Taconic Cir have?
Some of 16094 Taconic Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16094 Taconic Cir currently offering any rent specials?
16094 Taconic Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16094 Taconic Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 16094 Taconic Cir is pet friendly.
Does 16094 Taconic Cir offer parking?
Yes, 16094 Taconic Cir offers parking.
Does 16094 Taconic Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16094 Taconic Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16094 Taconic Cir have a pool?
Yes, 16094 Taconic Cir has a pool.
Does 16094 Taconic Cir have accessible units?
No, 16094 Taconic Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 16094 Taconic Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 16094 Taconic Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16094 Taconic Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 16094 Taconic Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with Gym
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Pool
Montclair Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VA
Rose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia