16094 Taconic Cir

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Spacious Grand Condo - Grand Condo featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1700+ sq. ft. The condo is located in a great location with easy access to the 95, Fort Belvoir, restaurants, and shopping. The condo is an open concept main floor with the main living and kitchen areas in close proximity perfect for families and entertaining. Two master sized bedrooms on the 2nd floor with a jack and jill bathroom, 3rd floor has a large loft space that can double for a variety of purposes. The basement has a finished recreation room, an additional bedroom, and a bathroom. The condo is very spacious and open, large windows allow tons of natural light to flow in. This condo has a private fenced yard with patio pavers and a small green area for outside socializing. In-home laundry hookups, 2 assigned parking spaces, community pool, pets welcomed, and some utilities paid. (Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water.) Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in the order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process the application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during the application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300, pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in the unit or on-premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.



(RLNE5700424)