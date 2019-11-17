All apartments in Montclair
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT

15892 Cliffbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

15892 Cliffbrook Court, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome home to your Lake Montclair castle with territorial views of the neighborhood. This peaceful cul-de-sac is centrally located in your new lake resort community. Loads up upgrades including Stainless Steel appliances in the freshly painted kitchen with large island and sleek granite. The Luxury Master Suite boasts WOW factor! Relax in the jetted tub, on trend tile and a huge separate shower. Fully finished walk-out lower level is just perfect for entertaining. Step out onto the oversized multi-level deck to entertain in style. Fully fenced backyard for privacy. Truly resort-style living just 25 miles from DC--Montclair has it all! This home located a stone's throw away from Lake Montclair! Park your kayak at the beach, play on the playgrounds, swim in the lake, fun for all! The full-service country club features an 18-hole golf course, indoor/outdoor tennis and swimming pool!! Cushy commuter bus on the corner that can zip you to the Pentagon and DC. Don't miss out on this opportunity to exceed your wish list! 2-10 Home Buyer Warranty Included! Special Financing Available! Seller will consider 6-12 month lease as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT have any available units?
15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT have?
Some of 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT offers parking.
Does 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT has a pool.
Does 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT has accessible units.
Does 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

