15892 CLIFFBROOK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome home to your Lake Montclair castle with territorial views of the neighborhood. This peaceful cul-de-sac is centrally located in your new lake resort community. Loads up upgrades including Stainless Steel appliances in the freshly painted kitchen with large island and sleek granite. The Luxury Master Suite boasts WOW factor! Relax in the jetted tub, on trend tile and a huge separate shower. Fully finished walk-out lower level is just perfect for entertaining. Step out onto the oversized multi-level deck to entertain in style. Fully fenced backyard for privacy. Truly resort-style living just 25 miles from DC--Montclair has it all! This home located a stone's throw away from Lake Montclair! Park your kayak at the beach, play on the playgrounds, swim in the lake, fun for all! The full-service country club features an 18-hole golf course, indoor/outdoor tennis and swimming pool!! Cushy commuter bus on the corner that can zip you to the Pentagon and DC. Don't miss out on this opportunity to exceed your wish list! 2-10 Home Buyer Warranty Included! Special Financing Available! Seller will consider 6-12 month lease as well.