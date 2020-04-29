Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage clubhouse fireplace

15797 Moncure Drive Available 05/15/20 Upscale Home with Lake - Beautiful 5 bedroom home with grand views of Lake Montclair. Imagine waking up and looking out at the peaceful nature behind the home or viewing the lake from your private master suite balcony each morning. Large spacious kitchen, screened in patio, basement bedroom suite, luxury master bath & more. Hardwood floors, huge basement rec room, in-home laundry, attached 2 car garage, guest parking, a large yard and a wood-burning fireplace for the cold winter months. Other amenities include a balcony, deck, community clubhouse, lake, and beach access. This is a highly sought after community with great amenities, swimming beach parks, and fun seasonal events. Tenant pays utilities (electric, gas, water, sewer, garbage) Pets are welcome. Accepting applications @ www.keyrenteralexandria.com Showings for this property begin May 15th.



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.



(RLNE5732667)