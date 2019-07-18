15578 TRAVERSER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Best rental in the area, Stunning recently REMODELED Townhouse feels like a NEW HOME with all the bells & whistles! Home features 3 Spacious Bedrooms with Master-bedroom that has private bath, NEW Carpet throughout, Fresh paint and NEW Washer & Dryer, NEW Water heater & NEW HVAC system for a very efficient and stress free living experience! Backyard is completely fenced in with patio and Shed for extra storage. 2 assigned parking spots & plenty of visitor spots, trash removal included in RENT. Close to VRE, 95, Shopping, and Everywhere you want to be! $45 processing fee per adult. Schedule online!