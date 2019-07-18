All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 15578 TRAVERSER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
15578 TRAVERSER COURT
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

15578 TRAVERSER COURT

15578 Traverser Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15578 Traverser Court, Montclair, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Best rental in the area, Stunning recently REMODELED Townhouse feels like a NEW HOME with all the bells & whistles! Home features 3 Spacious Bedrooms with Master-bedroom that has private bath, NEW Carpet throughout, Fresh paint and NEW Washer & Dryer, NEW Water heater & NEW HVAC system for a very efficient and stress free living experience! Backyard is completely fenced in with patio and Shed for extra storage. 2 assigned parking spots & plenty of visitor spots, trash removal included in RENT. Close to VRE, 95, Shopping, and Everywhere you want to be! $45 processing fee per adult. Schedule online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15578 TRAVERSER COURT have any available units?
15578 TRAVERSER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15578 TRAVERSER COURT have?
Some of 15578 TRAVERSER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15578 TRAVERSER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15578 TRAVERSER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15578 TRAVERSER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15578 TRAVERSER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15578 TRAVERSER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15578 TRAVERSER COURT offers parking.
Does 15578 TRAVERSER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15578 TRAVERSER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15578 TRAVERSER COURT have a pool?
No, 15578 TRAVERSER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15578 TRAVERSER COURT have accessible units?
No, 15578 TRAVERSER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15578 TRAVERSER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15578 TRAVERSER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15578 TRAVERSER COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15578 TRAVERSER COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with Gym
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Pool
Montclair Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VA
Rose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia