8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY

Amenities
Vacant & Available immediate, 3 Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full, 2 Half Baths, 1 Car Garage, minutes to Mosaic District & close to a mile to both the Vienna and Dunn Loring - Merrifield Metro stations. This gorgeous, spacious and light-filled Townhouse features an open layout with hardwood floors on Main Level , Crown molding, Bay Window in Living Room, Gas Fireplace in Family Room off a renovated, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel appliances and lots of counter space. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and features a walk in closet plus two regular closets. Luxurious and updated master bath with dual sinks, a large soaking tub and separate shower. Other two Bedrooms upstairs are vaulted Ceilings , with walk in Closet in one of those Bedrooms. The walkout lower level has a large multi-purpose room with a sliding glass door leading to the private backyard with views of trees. Community with tennis courts, a tots lot and the Armistead Park Trail are only a block away! Close to I-495, Rt 66, Rt 50, Vienna & Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro Station, Mosaic District, Tysons Corner, Restaurants, Shopping,etc. Pets Allowed case to case basis with Pet deposit.