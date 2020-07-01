8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

Vacant & Available immediate, 3 Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full, 2 Half Baths, 1 Car Garage, minutes to Mosaic District & close to a mile to both the Vienna and Dunn Loring - Merrifield Metro stations. This gorgeous, spacious and light-filled Townhouse features an open layout with hardwood floors on Main Level , Crown molding, Bay Window in Living Room, Gas Fireplace in Family Room off a renovated, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel appliances and lots of counter space. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and features a walk in closet plus two regular closets. Luxurious and updated master bath with dual sinks, a large soaking tub and separate shower. Other two Bedrooms upstairs are vaulted Ceilings , with walk in Closet in one of those Bedrooms. The walkout lower level has a large multi-purpose room with a sliding glass door leading to the private backyard with views of trees. Community with tennis courts, a tots lot and the Armistead Park Trail are only a block away! Close to I-495, Rt 66, Rt 50, Vienna & Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro Station, Mosaic District, Tysons Corner, Restaurants, Shopping,etc. Pets Allowed case to case basis with Pet deposit.