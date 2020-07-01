All apartments in Merrifield
8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY

8933 Royal Astor Way · No Longer Available
Location

8933 Royal Astor Way, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
Vacant & Available immediate, 3 Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full, 2 Half Baths, 1 Car Garage, minutes to Mosaic District & close to a mile to both the Vienna and Dunn Loring - Merrifield Metro stations. This gorgeous, spacious and light-filled Townhouse features an open layout with hardwood floors on Main Level , Crown molding, Bay Window in Living Room, Gas Fireplace in Family Room off a renovated, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel appliances and lots of counter space. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and features a walk in closet plus two regular closets. Luxurious and updated master bath with dual sinks, a large soaking tub and separate shower. Other two Bedrooms upstairs are vaulted Ceilings , with walk in Closet in one of those Bedrooms. The walkout lower level has a large multi-purpose room with a sliding glass door leading to the private backyard with views of trees. Community with tennis courts, a tots lot and the Armistead Park Trail are only a block away! Close to I-495, Rt 66, Rt 50, Vienna & Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro Station, Mosaic District, Tysons Corner, Restaurants, Shopping,etc. Pets Allowed case to case basis with Pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have any available units?
8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have?
Some of 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY is pet friendly.
Does 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY offers parking.
Does 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have a pool?
No, 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have accessible units?
No, 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8933 ROYAL ASTOR WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

