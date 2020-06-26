8909 ROYAL HANNAH LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous light filled T.H. (3Br / 3.5BA)*Cozy family room with Fireplace**Gourmet Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Countertop**Gleaming hardwood floor in main level**inviting formal Family Room and Dining Room**Cozy Living Room with Gas Fireplace leading to Large size Deck **Walkout Basement With Full bathroom in Rec Room leading to Stone patio and fenced yard**excellent location, close to Dunn Loring & Vienna Metro & Walking distance to Mosaic district at Merrifield**Minutes to Dunn Loring Metro Station**Off Lee Highway, easy exit to Route 66 and Route 50.