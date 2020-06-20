8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage guest parking media room

Beautiful two-level top floor Cameron model penthouse unit, 2 bedrooms and den (fully usable as third bedroom), 3 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings on main level. New area rugs and existing window treatments shown in photos are included. Stacked Washer and Dryer in unit. Great location in Westbriar across the street from Dunn Loring Metro, adjacent to Mosaic District with shopping, restaurants, movie theater, Target, Harris Teeter and more. Close to major roads, 66, 495. Includes 1 garage parking space and 2 outdoor guest parking permits, extra storage in garage. No smoking, no pets. Available for move-in after carpet replacement is complete. Carpet is to be replaced June 19-30.