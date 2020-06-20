All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT

8181 Carnegie Hall Court · No Longer Available
Location

8181 Carnegie Hall Court, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
Beautiful two-level top floor Cameron model penthouse unit, 2 bedrooms and den (fully usable as third bedroom), 3 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings on main level. New area rugs and existing window treatments shown in photos are included. Stacked Washer and Dryer in unit. Great location in Westbriar across the street from Dunn Loring Metro, adjacent to Mosaic District with shopping, restaurants, movie theater, Target, Harris Teeter and more. Close to major roads, 66, 495. Includes 1 garage parking space and 2 outdoor guest parking permits, extra storage in garage. No smoking, no pets. Available for move-in after carpet replacement is complete. Carpet is to be replaced June 19-30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have any available units?
8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have?
Some of 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT does offer parking.
Does 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have a pool?
No, 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT has accessible units.
Does 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
