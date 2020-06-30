8159 SKELTON CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location - close to 66, 495, and 50, 1.3 miles from Dunn Loring metro, ~4 miles south of Tysons, walking distance to restaurants, stores, and Mosaic District. Bright 4-level townhouse with 3 large BR, 3 full bathrooms (each room has connected bathroom), 2-car garage, hardwood floors on main level, granite countertops, newer fridge, stove, microwave and HVAC. Basement is projector-ready with mount and wiring. Available March 20. **Sorry no pets** Landlord prefers at least 2 year lease.