8107 QUINN TERRACE

Amenities
Welcome to a meticulously maintained townhome in a great location, within a few minutes walk from Dun Loring metro and the shops, restaurants and amenities at the Mosaic District center. Three level townhouse with one car garage, is fully furnished but may be rented unfurnished if needed. So - doing major repairs and need a temporary home to stay? You found it! In VA on an extended business/training program? Then here is your new home! Whatever the reason for your short stay in the Vienna area, don't miss this home.