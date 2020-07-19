8107 QUINN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to a meticulously maintained townhome in a great location, within a few minutes walk from Dun Loring metro and the shops, restaurants and amenities at the Mosaic District center. Three level townhouse with one car garage, is fully furnished but may be rented unfurnished if needed. So - doing major repairs and need a temporary home to stay? You found it! In VA on an extended business/training program? Then here is your new home! Whatever the reason for your short stay in the Vienna area, don't miss this home.