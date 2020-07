Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This listing is for a ROOM RENTAL ONLY. There are two rooms available. Each room is for $1,350 and includes all utilities. Both have their own private bathrooms and are on separate floors. Nicely updated home and the tenants will share the main floor common areas to include the kitchen, family room, sitting room, deck and more. Ecellent commuter location with quick access to 495, I66, Dunn Loring Metro, Rt.50, Mosaic District and so much more.