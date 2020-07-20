All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
2948 STELLA BLUE LANE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

2948 STELLA BLUE LANE

2948 Stella Blue Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2948 Stella Blue Ln, Merrifield, VA 22042
Merrifield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Amazing opportunity to rent in the Mosaic District with shops, restaurants, Caboose Brewery, Target, Mom's Organic Grocery, Angelika Film Center, Sunday Farmer's Market, outdoor yoga and more just a few steps away!! This 3 bed/3 1/2 bath townhome is located off of the main thoroughfare in Mosaic with a single car garage, one additional permit for a second car, and a multitude of overnight guest passes! Very convenient and we haven't even mentioned the inside yet! Boasting beautiful hardwood floors and fresh, modern paint throughout, granite on all counter tops, ceiling fans in every bedroom...each bedroom has its own private bath. You have lots of options for your home office or that private space to read, recreate, or entertain friends... the 1st floor den adding roughly 200 additional sq ft or 4th floor loft opening to the private terrace! Terrace piped with natural gas for grill! Access to Fitness center, pool, and shuttle to Metro! Pets considered. Small dogs. No cats. Available July 1! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE have any available units?
2948 STELLA BLUE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE have?
Some of 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2948 STELLA BLUE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE offers parking.
Does 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE has a pool.
Does 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2948 STELLA BLUE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMerrifield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Merrifield 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMerrifield Apartments with Garages
Merrifield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University