2948 STELLA BLUE LANE

Amazing opportunity to rent in the Mosaic District with shops, restaurants, Caboose Brewery, Target, Mom's Organic Grocery, Angelika Film Center, Sunday Farmer's Market, outdoor yoga and more just a few steps away!! This 3 bed/3 1/2 bath townhome is located off of the main thoroughfare in Mosaic with a single car garage, one additional permit for a second car, and a multitude of overnight guest passes! Very convenient and we haven't even mentioned the inside yet! Boasting beautiful hardwood floors and fresh, modern paint throughout, granite on all counter tops, ceiling fans in every bedroom...each bedroom has its own private bath. You have lots of options for your home office or that private space to read, recreate, or entertain friends... the 1st floor den adding roughly 200 additional sq ft or 4th floor loft opening to the private terrace! Terrace piped with natural gas for grill! Access to Fitness center, pool, and shuttle to Metro! Pets considered. Small dogs. No cats. Available July 1! Hurry!