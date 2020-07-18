All apartments in Merrifield
2929 Saxon Flowers Dr
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

2929 Saxon Flowers Dr

2929 Saxon Flowers Drive · No Longer Available
Merrifield
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2929 Saxon Flowers Drive, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
2929 Saxon Flowers Dr Available 08/23/19 Luxurious Townhome with Garage - Super modern, beautifully accented corner lot home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2616 sqft. This beautiful townhome offers a very luxurious feel with crown molding, vaulted ceilings, ornate decor, and ceiling fans throughout every space of this home. Your gourmet kitchen has everything necessary to entertain from stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, full length cherry wood cabinets, in counter gas stove, double ovens, and formal dining area. A spacious living room, sits adjacent to the kitchen keeping guests and hosts connected to the action. A half bath is conveniently located on the main floor so guests don't need to go upstairs. Cozy up by the fire place at your eat in kitchen during cold winter days, or enjoy the fresh air on those warm summer days as you soak up the rays from your large outside deck. 3 bedrooms on the same level keep families together at night. Never lack for storage with spacious closet and built in shelves. The master bedroom is very spacious accommodating the largest of beds. Unwind after a long days work soaking away worries in a jetted corner garden tub or separate shower all from the privacy of your master bedroom on-suite. Dont worry about going to the laundromat this home offers Inhouse laundry hookups. In the basement you will find a great entertaining area complete with built in tv shelves and plenty of space to spread out. Mature landscaping adorns this beautiful home as well as a fully fenced private backyard. Never search again for a parking spots this home comes with a private driveway large enough for 2 cars. Hate scraping snow and ice off your car in the winter? We got you covered with a 2 car garage, never scrape ice and snow again. Community amenities include children park and outdoor exercise area. Location is key here with easy access to the Dunn Loring and Vienna Metro, George Mason University, easy freeway access, and local shops and restaurants. 30 minutes to Fort Myer, 30 minutes to Pentagon, and 40 minutes to DC Monuments. Tenant pays utilities (electric, gas, water, sewer) HOA pays garbage. Small pets allowed. Applications being accepted at www.Keyrenteralexandria.com. Search Rentals

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.

(RLNE4980336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr have any available units?
2929 Saxon Flowers Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr have?
Some of 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Saxon Flowers Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr offers parking.
Does 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr has a pool.
Does 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr have accessible units?
No, 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2929 Saxon Flowers Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
