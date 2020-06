Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Minutes from Vienna Metro! Spotless, updated, spacious, single-family home for rent. Fully fenced, large yard. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Lower level rec room has wood stove and wet bar. Many lovely upgrades throughout. MBR features attached bathroom. Small workshop in laundry room. Tenant pays all utilities. Rent includes lawn care and seasonal yard maintenance. No more than two incomes to qualify. No cosigners.