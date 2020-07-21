2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage internet access media room

Appt Only - Call Owner Directly 571 490 1795 w 30 Min Notice; 1.5 BR Lovely Garden Apartment in Private Home in Quiet Cul-de-Sac, Partially Furnished; X Large LR w Gas Fireplace/Bookcases; Open to Eat-in Gourmet Kitchen w Stainless Appls, Granite n Subway Backsplash, Pendant Lights, Stainless Gas Stove/Range Hood, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Breakfast Bar/Stools; Use of Elliptical/Treadmill, 75" Smart TV, Hardwood; Closets, Windows; Separate Bedroom; Bathroom w Tub/Shower Combo, Vanity w Storage, Medicine Cabinet; Convenient to Rte 66, 495, Lee Hwy, Arlington Blvd; Walk to Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro and Mosaic District; Bus Routes Nearby; Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Movie Theatre, Vienna Community Center, Public Library; Bike Trails and More... Available Soon! A Must SEE! Special Permit Approved, Utilities Included, $50 for Fios Hi Speed Internet & Cable T, Comes w 1-Car Space in Attached Garage.