Merrifield, VA
2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE

2857 Willowmere Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2857 Willowmere Woods Drive, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Appt Only - Call Owner Directly 571 490 1795 w 30 Min Notice; 1.5 BR Lovely Garden Apartment in Private Home in Quiet Cul-de-Sac, Partially Furnished; X Large LR w Gas Fireplace/Bookcases; Open to Eat-in Gourmet Kitchen w Stainless Appls, Granite n Subway Backsplash, Pendant Lights, Stainless Gas Stove/Range Hood, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Breakfast Bar/Stools; Use of Elliptical/Treadmill, 75" Smart TV, Hardwood; Closets, Windows; Separate Bedroom; Bathroom w Tub/Shower Combo, Vanity w Storage, Medicine Cabinet; Convenient to Rte 66, 495, Lee Hwy, Arlington Blvd; Walk to Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro and Mosaic District; Bus Routes Nearby; Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Movie Theatre, Vienna Community Center, Public Library; Bike Trails and More... Available Soon! A Must SEE! Special Permit Approved, Utilities Included, $50 for Fios Hi Speed Internet & Cable T, Comes w 1-Car Space in Attached Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
