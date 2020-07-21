2857 WILLOWMERE WOODS DRIVE

Amenities
Appt Only - Call Owner Directly 571 490 1795 w 30 Min Notice; 1.5 BR Lovely Garden Apartment in Private Home in Quiet Cul-de-Sac, Partially Furnished; X Large LR w Gas Fireplace/Bookcases; Open to Eat-in Gourmet Kitchen w Stainless Appls, Granite n Subway Backsplash, Pendant Lights, Stainless Gas Stove/Range Hood, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Breakfast Bar/Stools; Use of Elliptical/Treadmill, 75" Smart TV, Hardwood; Closets, Windows; Separate Bedroom; Bathroom w Tub/Shower Combo, Vanity w Storage, Medicine Cabinet; Convenient to Rte 66, 495, Lee Hwy, Arlington Blvd; Walk to Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro and Mosaic District; Bus Routes Nearby; Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Movie Theatre, Vienna Community Center, Public Library; Bike Trails and More... Available Soon! A Must SEE! Special Permit Approved, Utilities Included, $50 for Fios Hi Speed Internet & Cable T, Comes w 1-Car Space in Attached Garage.