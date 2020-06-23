2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy living in this 3 Level one car Garage Townhome in middle of Mosaic District, 3 Bedrooms upper level and one on lower level , 3 full baths and one half baths, hardwood on main level, well kept home that has a large living room, dining Room and cozy family room off kitchen with gas fireplace, Kitchen has SS appliances with granite counter tops and access to a deck.basement with full bath.Close to all Shops and Restaurants, short distance to Dunn Loring Metro Harris Teeter. Close to all major roads, Route 50, 29 and I-495, short distance to Tysons