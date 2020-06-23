All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE

2849 Laura Gae Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2849 Laura Gae Circle, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy living in this 3 Level one car Garage Townhome in middle of Mosaic District, 3 Bedrooms upper level and one on lower level , 3 full baths and one half baths, hardwood on main level, well kept home that has a large living room, dining Room and cozy family room off kitchen with gas fireplace, Kitchen has SS appliances with granite counter tops and access to a deck.basement with full bath.Close to all Shops and Restaurants, short distance to Dunn Loring Metro Harris Teeter. Close to all major roads, Route 50, 29 and I-495, short distance to Tysons

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have any available units?
2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2849 LAURA GAE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 BedroomsMerrifield 2 Bedrooms
Merrifield Apartments with GarageMerrifield Apartments with Pool
Merrifield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University