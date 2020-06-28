2805 Knollside Lane, Merrifield, VA 22180 Merrifield
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWHNHOUSE BACKING TO TRAIL AND OPEN SPACE. WALKING DISTANCE TO DUNN LORING METRO AND MOSIAC DISTRICT! UPDATES AND BUILT-INS THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. FIREPLACE "AS IS" WALKOUT LL TO PATIO AND FENCED YARD. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. HARDWOOD FLOORS ML. LARGE FAMILY ROOM LL. NO MORE THAN TWO INCOMES TO QUALIFY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN have any available units?
2805 KNOLLSIDE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN have?
Some of 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN currently offering any rent specials?
2805 KNOLLSIDE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.