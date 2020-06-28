2805 KNOLLSIDE LN

Amenities

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWHNHOUSE BACKING TO TRAIL AND OPEN SPACE. WALKING DISTANCE TO DUNN LORING METRO AND MOSIAC DISTRICT! UPDATES AND BUILT-INS THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. FIREPLACE "AS IS" WALKOUT LL TO PATIO AND FENCED YARD. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. HARDWOOD FLOORS ML. LARGE FAMILY ROOM LL. NO MORE THAN TWO INCOMES TO QUALIFY.