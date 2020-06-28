All apartments in Merrifield
2805 KNOLLSIDE LN
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:00 PM

2805 KNOLLSIDE LN

2805 Knollside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Knollside Lane, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWHNHOUSE BACKING TO TRAIL AND OPEN SPACE. WALKING DISTANCE TO DUNN LORING METRO AND MOSIAC DISTRICT! UPDATES AND BUILT-INS THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. FIREPLACE "AS IS" WALKOUT LL TO PATIO AND FENCED YARD. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. HARDWOOD FLOORS ML. LARGE FAMILY ROOM LL. NO MORE THAN TWO INCOMES TO QUALIFY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN have any available units?
2805 KNOLLSIDE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN have?
Some of 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN currently offering any rent specials?
2805 KNOLLSIDE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN pet-friendly?
No, 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN offer parking?
Yes, 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN offers parking.
Does 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN have a pool?
No, 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN does not have a pool.
Does 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN have accessible units?
No, 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 KNOLLSIDE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
