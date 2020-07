Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PRICED TO RENT! Welcome home to this beautiful Top floor unit w/ LOFT w/ 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Enjoy the view on your own covered balcony. SS kitchen appliances w/ breakfast bar, new floor in MB. Cozy up to your gas fireplace during the cool days. Steps to Dunn Loring metro stop, stores, and restaurants. Pets OK- case by case!