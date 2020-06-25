All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM

2663 MANHATTAN PLACE

2663 Manhattan Place · No Longer Available
Location

2663 Manhattan Place, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Feels like a townhouse! This beautiful, spacious, 1532 sq. ft. condo is a 2-level corner unit on the top floor, which offers 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, one garage parking space (an extra space available for $100/month) and a balcony with a lovely tree-lined view - very private and quiet! Open layout floor plan with a gas fireplace, built-in book shelves in the living room. Carpets will be professionally cleaned.The bedrooms are spacious and very well lit, featuring multiple windows (plus a full size window in one of the walk-in closets). The walk-in closets are a dream - over 56 sq. ft. with custom built-ins. In-suite bathrooms. The master bathroom features a large 2-person tub, a shower, dual sinks and lots of shelving and cabinetry.The condo is about 3 minutes walking distance to the Dunn Loring metro station and a 10-minute walk to the Mosaic District as well as two other Merrifield/Dunn Loring town-centers with a multitude of restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, salons, coffee shops, movie theater, dry cleaners, etc. It only takes 7 minutes' drive to Tyson's Corner, with a quick access to all major routes, including 495, 66, 50, 29, 7, and 267, as well as many bus lines. It's truly a commuter's dream!Friendly, house-trained pets are allowed at a nominal fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE have any available units?
2663 MANHATTAN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE have?
Some of 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2663 MANHATTAN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE offers parking.
Does 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE have a pool?
No, 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2663 MANHATTAN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
