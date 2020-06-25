2663 MANHATTAN PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator parking garage hot tub media room

Feels like a townhouse! This beautiful, spacious, 1532 sq. ft. condo is a 2-level corner unit on the top floor, which offers 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, one garage parking space (an extra space available for $100/month) and a balcony with a lovely tree-lined view - very private and quiet! Open layout floor plan with a gas fireplace, built-in book shelves in the living room. Carpets will be professionally cleaned.The bedrooms are spacious and very well lit, featuring multiple windows (plus a full size window in one of the walk-in closets). The walk-in closets are a dream - over 56 sq. ft. with custom built-ins. In-suite bathrooms. The master bathroom features a large 2-person tub, a shower, dual sinks and lots of shelving and cabinetry.The condo is about 3 minutes walking distance to the Dunn Loring metro station and a 10-minute walk to the Mosaic District as well as two other Merrifield/Dunn Loring town-centers with a multitude of restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, salons, coffee shops, movie theater, dry cleaners, etc. It only takes 7 minutes' drive to Tyson's Corner, with a quick access to all major routes, including 495, 66, 50, 29, 7, and 267, as well as many bus lines. It's truly a commuter's dream!Friendly, house-trained pets are allowed at a nominal fee.