Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath town home located in convenient McNair Farms. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level; Eat-in kitchen has granite counter tops and Stainless appliances. Separate Dining Room. Large Master Suite with cathedral ceilings, En Suite (with separate shower and tub) and cozy loft area. Basement has gas fire place, wet bar and full bathroom. One car garage with additional storage space.Please remove shoes or use booties provided when viewing; thank you!