2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE

2559 Logan Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2559 Logan Wood Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 3 level TH in sought after McNair Farms w/ 1 car garage and driveway! Main level has bedroom and full bath. Spacious kitchen w/ island and separate dining area. 3 sided gas fireplace in the living room. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms w/ there own full baths. Master bedroom has own sitting area with window bench seat and walk in closet. Plenty of guest parking. Close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
