2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Beautiful 3 level TH in sought after McNair Farms w/ 1 car garage and driveway! Main level has bedroom and full bath. Spacious kitchen w/ island and separate dining area. 3 sided gas fireplace in the living room. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms w/ there own full baths. Master bedroom has own sitting area with window bench seat and walk in closet. Plenty of guest parking. Close to everything!