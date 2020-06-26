Beautiful 3 level TH in sought after McNair Farms w/ 1 car garage and driveway! Main level has bedroom and full bath. Spacious kitchen w/ island and separate dining area. 3 sided gas fireplace in the living room. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms w/ there own full baths. Master bedroom has own sitting area with window bench seat and walk in closet. Plenty of guest parking. Close to everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.