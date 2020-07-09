2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Close to Everything including the New Metro! Spacious 3 level, one car garage townhome ready to move-in! Freshly painted, new wood flooring on main level, granite countertops and fridge in the kitchen. Gas fireplace on basement level with separate office space and full bath. 3 bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths. Master bedroom with separate sitting room and walk-in closet. Quick and easy access to route 28 and the Toll Road. Plenty of shops, groceries and restaurants nearby! Longer lease preferred (24 months+) and no pets allowed.