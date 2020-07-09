2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE

Amenities
Close to Everything including the New Metro! Spacious 3 level, one car garage townhome ready to move-in! Freshly painted, new wood flooring on main level, granite countertops and fridge in the kitchen. Gas fireplace on basement level with separate office space and full bath. 3 bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths. Master bedroom with separate sitting room and walk-in closet. Quick and easy access to route 28 and the Toll Road. Plenty of shops, groceries and restaurants nearby! Longer lease preferred (24 months+) and no pets allowed.