Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE

2518 Terra Cotta Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2518 Terra Cotta Circle, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to Everything including the New Metro! Spacious 3 level, one car garage townhome ready to move-in! Freshly painted, new wood flooring on main level, granite countertops and fridge in the kitchen. Gas fireplace on basement level with separate office space and full bath. 3 bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths. Master bedroom with separate sitting room and walk-in closet. Quick and easy access to route 28 and the Toll Road. Plenty of shops, groceries and restaurants nearby! Longer lease preferred (24 months+) and no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE have any available units?
2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE have?
Some of 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2518 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

