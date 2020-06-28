Rent Calculator
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE
2512 Bronze Stone Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2512 Bronze Stone Place, McNair, VA 20171
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage Townhome for rent in coppermine crossing. Close to schools, Future metro, Shopping, toll road, major Job corridor,5 min to Airport, section 8 ok
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE have any available units?
2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McNair, VA
.
Is 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McNair
.
Does 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE offers parking.
Does 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE have a pool?
No, 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 BRONZE STONE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
