Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Bright and Sunny End Unit * Master suite on penthouse level* Large bedrooms with bright gorgeous sunlight * no unit blocking your view * Window treatments throughout* Large Pantry in Kitchen * New hotwater heater * Close to Schools Elementary is in walking distance* Shopping * Restaurants and the soon to open Silver Line Metro. You can't beat this one for LOCATION!! Close to the highway, easy access to Tyson's corner and the Greenway.