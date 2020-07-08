All apartments in McNair
2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY
2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY

2504 Polly Jefferson Way · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Polly Jefferson Way, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
garage
This contemporary 3BR & 2 full/2 half bath townhouse is located in the heart of Herndon and minutes away from all major shopping, dining and transportation routes. Whether you want to enjoy an afternoon jog in the neighborhood or walk about a mile to Clock Tower Shopping Center, this townhouse is conveniently located close to major roads and highways to get you there quickly. This desirable neighborhood is less than five miles from Reston East Metro Station with easy access to Fairfax Connector bus routes, Rt. 28, the Toll Road and Dulles airport. Enjoy plenty of shopping and restaurant options nearby such as Clock Tower, Worldgate, Reston Town Center, and more!

You will appreciate the wall to wall hardwood floors on main level, with carpet in bedrooms and fully finished basement entertainment room down in the basement. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with gas range and granite counter tops. Spacious master bath includes stand up shower, double sinks, and soaking tub perfect for relaxation after a long day of work. This townhome also features large deck off the main level facing open common area perfect for grilling or dinner party. For those who enjoy the outdoors, Merrybrook Run Stream Valley Park and Arrowbrooke Park are nearby. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY have any available units?
2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY have?
Some of 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY offers parking.
Does 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY have a pool?
No, 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY have accessible units?
No, 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2504 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY has units with air conditioning.

