Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

2501 Einstein St

2501 Einstein Street · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Einstein Street, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You are home in this beautifully kept 3 level condo with 3 spacious bedrooms and attached 1 car garage! The home boasts an open living room which flows into the kitchen and a dining area. Enjoy and relax on your deck right off of the living room. The master bedroom is on its own floor with a walk in closet and its own full bathroom with double vanity, shower, and separate tub. Great community, perfectly located in the heart of Herndon, just minutes away from public transportation. Presented to you by Haseeb Javed with Renters Warehouse. Call/email Haseeb for more information or to schedule a showing text friendly @ 703.850.7621

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Einstein St have any available units?
2501 Einstein St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
Is 2501 Einstein St currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Einstein St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Einstein St pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Einstein St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2501 Einstein St offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Einstein St offers parking.
Does 2501 Einstein St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Einstein St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Einstein St have a pool?
No, 2501 Einstein St does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Einstein St have accessible units?
No, 2501 Einstein St does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Einstein St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Einstein St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Einstein St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Einstein St does not have units with air conditioning.

