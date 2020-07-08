2501 Einstein St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

You are home in this beautifully kept 3 level condo with 3 spacious bedrooms and attached 1 car garage! The home boasts an open living room which flows into the kitchen and a dining area. Enjoy and relax on your deck right off of the living room. The master bedroom is on its own floor with a walk in closet and its own full bathroom with double vanity, shower, and separate tub. Great community, perfectly located in the heart of Herndon, just minutes away from public transportation. Presented to you by Haseeb Javed with Renters Warehouse. Call/email Haseeb for more information or to schedule a showing text friendly @ 703.850.7621