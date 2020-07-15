2495 Angeline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

Interested in learning more about this rental? Respond to this listing for a link to a 3D Virtual Tour.



Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Herndon.



Unit lives like a townhouse. Top floor, two-level condo. Living, dining, kitchen, powder room on the main floor. 3-side fireplace. 2nd floor, each bedroom has vaulted ceiling, private bathroom and walk-in closet. Master bedroom has separate shower and soaking tub, with dual vanity sinks. There is also some storage area.



Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, storage, washer dryer on the second floor, ring pro video doorbell , ring professionally monitored security system, and nest smart thermostat. Utilities included: water. Location is currently serviced by Verizon Gigabit FiOS. Is not pet friendly.



There is also abundant off-street parking for family and guests.



Conveniently located to shopping, dining, airport, metro and access to major highways.



Date Available: Jun 22nd 2020. $1,900/month rent. $1,900 security deposit required.



Please submit the form on this page to learn more.