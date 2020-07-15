All apartments in McNair
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:10 AM

2495 Angeline Drive

2495 Angeline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2495 Angeline Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
Interested in learning more about this rental? Respond to this listing for a link to a 3D Virtual Tour.

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Herndon.

Unit lives like a townhouse. Top floor, two-level condo. Living, dining, kitchen, powder room on the main floor. 3-side fireplace. 2nd floor, each bedroom has vaulted ceiling, private bathroom and walk-in closet. Master bedroom has separate shower and soaking tub, with dual vanity sinks. There is also some storage area.

Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, storage, washer dryer on the second floor, ring pro video doorbell , ring professionally monitored security system, and nest smart thermostat. Utilities included: water. Location is currently serviced by Verizon Gigabit FiOS. Is not pet friendly.

There is also abundant off-street parking for family and guests.

Conveniently located to shopping, dining, airport, metro and access to major highways.

Date Available: Jun 22nd 2020. $1,900/month rent. $1,900 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2495 Angeline Drive have any available units?
2495 Angeline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2495 Angeline Drive have?
Some of 2495 Angeline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2495 Angeline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2495 Angeline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2495 Angeline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2495 Angeline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2495 Angeline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2495 Angeline Drive offers parking.
Does 2495 Angeline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2495 Angeline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2495 Angeline Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2495 Angeline Drive has a pool.
Does 2495 Angeline Drive have accessible units?
No, 2495 Angeline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2495 Angeline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2495 Angeline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2495 Angeline Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2495 Angeline Drive has units with air conditioning.
