Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2490 Terra Cotta Cir

2490 Terra Cotta Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2490 Terra Cotta Circle, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Do not miss this Gorgeous, well-maintained Brick front 3-level End Unit townhome in Herndon with 2-Car Garage just minutes from New Herndon and Reston Silver Line Stations! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths! An Extra Room on the First Floor Usable as the 4th Bedroom! End-unit that feels like a single family house. Offers Ceramic foyer entry with Rec room and half bath, new Hardwood Flooring, Formal Living and Dining Room with two-sided Fireplace, large and user-friendly U-shaped kitchen with 12x12 Ceramic Tiled floor and Granite Countertops, upgraded Cabinets, brand new upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances including French Door Refrigerator. Three bedrooms and two full baths on third level, Master Bedroom Suite has huge Walk-in Closet, Master Bath features large Soaking Tub plus glass-door shower. Nice, newer carpeting in soft beige throughout entry-level rec room and third floor bedrooms. Bright and Sunny throughout. Unit rests on a quiet interior street away from incoming traffic, steps from Playground and Tree-Shaded Walking Path. 5-Minute Walk on Secure Pedestrian footpath to Elementary School. Walking distance from Clock Tower shopping plaza with numerous restaurants, retailers, and other services. This place is Ideal for Families with kids! In addition to the Safe, Quiet Environment right around the property, this home is also just a 5-minute drive from Frying Pan Farm Park, a fully-functioning historical farm and petting zoo that offers Free Admission to most activities as well as an Equestrian training and exhibition center. Last but not least is the nearby reservoir park frequented by geese, ducks, herons, and other waterfowl. The area offers Endless opportunities for Jogging, Cycling, and other Outdoor Recreation.

This sensational home is available for move-in at the end of June. Rent and lease duration are both negotiable. Photos available upon request, serious inquiries only. Address e-mails to Simon. Will reply right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2490 Terra Cotta Cir have any available units?
2490 Terra Cotta Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2490 Terra Cotta Cir have?
Some of 2490 Terra Cotta Cir's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2490 Terra Cotta Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2490 Terra Cotta Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2490 Terra Cotta Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2490 Terra Cotta Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2490 Terra Cotta Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2490 Terra Cotta Cir does offer parking.
Does 2490 Terra Cotta Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2490 Terra Cotta Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2490 Terra Cotta Cir have a pool?
No, 2490 Terra Cotta Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2490 Terra Cotta Cir have accessible units?
No, 2490 Terra Cotta Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2490 Terra Cotta Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2490 Terra Cotta Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2490 Terra Cotta Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2490 Terra Cotta Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
