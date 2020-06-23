2490 Terra Cotta Cir

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Do not miss this Gorgeous, well-maintained Brick front 3-level End Unit townhome in Herndon with 2-Car Garage just minutes from New Herndon and Reston Silver Line Stations! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths! An Extra Room on the First Floor Usable as the 4th Bedroom! End-unit that feels like a single family house. Offers Ceramic foyer entry with Rec room and half bath, new Hardwood Flooring, Formal Living and Dining Room with two-sided Fireplace, large and user-friendly U-shaped kitchen with 12x12 Ceramic Tiled floor and Granite Countertops, upgraded Cabinets, brand new upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances including French Door Refrigerator. Three bedrooms and two full baths on third level, Master Bedroom Suite has huge Walk-in Closet, Master Bath features large Soaking Tub plus glass-door shower. Nice, newer carpeting in soft beige throughout entry-level rec room and third floor bedrooms. Bright and Sunny throughout. Unit rests on a quiet interior street away from incoming traffic, steps from Playground and Tree-Shaded Walking Path. 5-Minute Walk on Secure Pedestrian footpath to Elementary School. Walking distance from Clock Tower shopping plaza with numerous restaurants, retailers, and other services. This place is Ideal for Families with kids! In addition to the Safe, Quiet Environment right around the property, this home is also just a 5-minute drive from Frying Pan Farm Park, a fully-functioning historical farm and petting zoo that offers Free Admission to most activities as well as an Equestrian training and exhibition center. Last but not least is the nearby reservoir park frequented by geese, ducks, herons, and other waterfowl. The area offers Endless opportunities for Jogging, Cycling, and other Outdoor Recreation.



This sensational home is available for move-in at the end of June. Rent and lease duration are both negotiable. Photos available upon request, serious inquiries only. Address e-mails to Simon. Will reply right away.