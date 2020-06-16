All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
2480 ANGELINE DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:56 AM

2480 ANGELINE DRIVE

2480 Angeline Drive · (877) 330-2773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2480 Angeline Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available Aug 7th. Beautiful two story condo with recently renovated kitchen and paint - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and painted cabinets. Carpet in main level only 10 months old, hardwood throughout rest of the unit. Vaulted ceilings and washer/dryer on second level. Largest 2 floor condo in development. Community pool access available when open. Plenty of open parking. The condo is directly behind a shopping center. Short walk to restaurants, bars, grocery store, 7-11 and more. Two minutes from Toll Rd. HOA/Condo fee is *INCLUDED* in the rent and pays for water, trash, sewer, snow removal and access to community pool. Tenant pays all other utilities. Minimum one year lease. Hurry! Won't last. Showing by appointment only. IN LIGHT OF THE CURRENT COVID-19 SITUATION, PLEASE REQUEST A VIDEO SHOWING WITH SHOWING CONTACT BEFORE IN-PERSON SHOWING. PLEASE ENSURE THE SAFETY OF EVERYONE DURING SHOWINGS BY PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING, AND WEARING MASKS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE have any available units?
2480 ANGELINE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE have?
Some of 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2480 ANGELINE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2480 ANGELINE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity