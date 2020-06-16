2480 ANGELINE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Available Aug 7th. Beautiful two story condo with recently renovated kitchen and paint - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and painted cabinets. Carpet in main level only 10 months old, hardwood throughout rest of the unit. Vaulted ceilings and washer/dryer on second level. Largest 2 floor condo in development. Community pool access available when open. Plenty of open parking. The condo is directly behind a shopping center. Short walk to restaurants, bars, grocery store, 7-11 and more. Two minutes from Toll Rd. HOA/Condo fee is *INCLUDED* in the rent and pays for water, trash, sewer, snow removal and access to community pool. Tenant pays all other utilities. Minimum one year lease. Hurry! Won't last. Showing by appointment only. IN LIGHT OF THE CURRENT COVID-19 SITUATION, PLEASE REQUEST A VIDEO SHOWING WITH SHOWING CONTACT BEFORE IN-PERSON SHOWING. PLEASE ENSURE THE SAFETY OF EVERYONE DURING SHOWINGS BY PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING, AND WEARING MASKS.