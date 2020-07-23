All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN

2438 Cypress Green Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

2438 Cypress Green Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location! Ideally located within minutes of Route 267 (Toll Rd), Dulles Airport, future Silverline Metro, shopping centers, and Reston Town Center. This spacious 4 bedroom and 4.5 bathroom house offers an open floor plan with 10" ceilings on the main floor. It boasts a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and lots of cabinets leading to a fabulous family room with a story stone incase fireplace. The upper level has a large master suite and master bath with two additional bedrooms and an ensuite. The fully finished lower level completes the house. Great common grounds for kids to play. Minor repairs and painting will be done.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN have any available units?
2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN have?
Some of 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN pet-friendly?
No, 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN offer parking?
Yes, 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN offers parking.
Does 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN have a pool?
No, 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN does not have a pool.
Does 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN have accessible units?
No, 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMcNair 2 Bedroom Apartments
McNair Apartments with GymsMcNair Apartments with Parking
McNair Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VA
Woodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VAAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University