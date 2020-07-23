2438 CYPRESS GREEN LN

Amenities

Location, location, location! Ideally located within minutes of Route 267 (Toll Rd), Dulles Airport, future Silverline Metro, shopping centers, and Reston Town Center. This spacious 4 bedroom and 4.5 bathroom house offers an open floor plan with 10" ceilings on the main floor. It boasts a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and lots of cabinets leading to a fabulous family room with a story stone incase fireplace. The upper level has a large master suite and master bath with two additional bedrooms and an ensuite. The fully finished lower level completes the house. Great common grounds for kids to play. Minor repairs and painting will be done.