2427 Corn Crib Ct

Amenities
Newly renovated throughout the entire house with brand new AC, ready to move in three level Townhouse in McNair Farms Community, Herndon, VA 20171. Great location and within 2-3 minutes' drive to Dulles Toll Road; Rt 28; Dulles Airport and Reston Town Center. Walking distance to the Clocktower shopping area, McNair Farms elementary school and public transportation to the Metro silver line.
• Main Level features Wood floors, Kitchen w/New stainless Steel Appliances, Family Room, Dining area and Balcony
• 2nd Level features guest Bedroom, carpeted, Full Bath, Living Room opens to a full size deck and Laundry room
• 3rd Level features Master Bedroom Suite and Bedroom #2, both carpeted & Jack-N-Jill Bathroom
• Fully Fenced Rear Yard with open Balcony
• 2 assigned parking and 2 guest parking lots. Plenty of visitors and off-street parking
• Free access to tennis courts and swimming pool
No Smoking; No Pets
Lease: Minimum One year