All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 2427 Corn Crib Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
2427 Corn Crib Ct
Last updated June 20 2019 at 7:14 AM

2427 Corn Crib Ct

2427 Corn Crib Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2427 Corn Crib Court, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Newly renovated throughout the entire house with brand new AC, ready to move in three level Townhouse in McNair Farms Community, Herndon, VA 20171. Great location and within 2-3 minutes' drive to Dulles Toll Road; Rt 28; Dulles Airport and Reston Town Center. Walking distance to the Clocktower shopping area, McNair Farms elementary school and public transportation to the Metro silver line.

• Main Level features Wood floors, Kitchen w/New stainless Steel Appliances, Family Room, Dining area and Balcony

• 2nd Level features guest Bedroom, carpeted, Full Bath, Living Room opens to a full size deck and Laundry room

• 3rd Level features Master Bedroom Suite and Bedroom #2, both carpeted & Jack-N-Jill Bathroom

• Fully Fenced Rear Yard with open Balcony

• 2 assigned parking and 2 guest parking lots. Plenty of visitors and off-street parking

• Free access to tennis courts and swimming pool

No Smoking; No Pets

Lease: Minimum One year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Corn Crib Ct have any available units?
2427 Corn Crib Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2427 Corn Crib Ct have?
Some of 2427 Corn Crib Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 Corn Crib Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Corn Crib Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Corn Crib Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2427 Corn Crib Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2427 Corn Crib Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2427 Corn Crib Ct offers parking.
Does 2427 Corn Crib Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2427 Corn Crib Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Corn Crib Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2427 Corn Crib Ct has a pool.
Does 2427 Corn Crib Ct have accessible units?
No, 2427 Corn Crib Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Corn Crib Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 Corn Crib Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2427 Corn Crib Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2427 Corn Crib Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University