2408 CURIE COURT

Available for immediate occupancy! This beautiful end unit townhouse condo has 4 levels, a garage, and is move-in ready. Hardwood floors on the main level. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen~backing to trees.~Conveniently located 25 minutes into Washington DC with easy access to Route 267 Dulles toll Rd, Centreville Rd, Fairfax County Parkway, Route 28, and Sunrise Valley Rd. Stores and restaurants are less than 1 mile from home. Local parks and community centers offer year-round neighborhood enjoyment. Near New Metro Silver Line! Located in a coulda sac with ample parking. Next to playground, private balcony backing to trees. Pets are welcome case by case with pet rent $50/month. Monthly rent will be reduced to $2,350 if the tenant can move in before December 25, 2019.