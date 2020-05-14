All apartments in McNair
Last updated December 9 2019 at 12:54 AM

2408 CURIE COURT

2408 Curie Court · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Curie Court, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available for immediate occupancy! This beautiful end unit townhouse condo has 4 levels, a garage, and is move-in ready. Hardwood floors on the main level. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen~backing to trees.~Conveniently located 25 minutes into Washington DC with easy access to Route 267 Dulles toll Rd, Centreville Rd, Fairfax County Parkway, Route 28, and Sunrise Valley Rd. Stores and restaurants are less than 1 mile from home. Local parks and community centers offer year-round neighborhood enjoyment. Near New Metro Silver Line! Located in a coulda sac with ample parking. Next to playground, private balcony backing to trees. Pets are welcome case by case with pet rent $50/month. Monthly rent will be reduced to $2,350 if the tenant can move in before December 25, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 50
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 CURIE COURT have any available units?
2408 CURIE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2408 CURIE COURT have?
Some of 2408 CURIE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 CURIE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2408 CURIE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 CURIE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 CURIE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2408 CURIE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2408 CURIE COURT offers parking.
Does 2408 CURIE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2408 CURIE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 CURIE COURT have a pool?
No, 2408 CURIE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2408 CURIE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2408 CURIE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 CURIE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 CURIE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 CURIE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 CURIE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
